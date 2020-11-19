Governor gives final COVID-19 update before Thanksgiving

Governor Whitmer gave her final COVID-19 update today before the Thanksgiving holiday.

She said we are in the worst part of the pandemic and that hospitals across the state are 79% full. The governor also talked about the economic impact of the pandemic saying that 80 percent of those on unemployment could lose benefits when the CARES Act runs out, which is why she signed a letter asking congress for more relief.

It is imperative that Congress take action now to extend unemployment insurance agency provisions of the CARES Act to provide relief to those who lost their job from no fault of their own and to help us get through this tough time and strengthen our economy.

Gov. Whitmer also encouraged residents to download the MI COVID Alert App, which can alert ou if you have been close to someone who has tested positive for the disease. You can find a link to download the app under the seen on 6 section of our website and 6 News app.