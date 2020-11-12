Governor issues dire warning as COVID-19 cases surge

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Whitmer issued a dire warning today as COVID-19 continues to rage across the state.

The positivity rate in Michigan is now at 10% and the governor said the infection is “out of control.”

She said hospitals are near their breaking points and running low on personal protective equipment.

While she did not issue any new orders, the governor pleaded with people to follow the ones already in place to wear a mask, wash your hands and to not gather in groups and stay home as much as possible to help bring the rates back down.

“Right now, the curve is a straight line and it is straight up. No one is safe from the virus. Youth will not protect you from COVID-19,” Gov. Whitmer said.