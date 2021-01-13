LIVE NOW: Governor Whitmer provides COVID-19 update

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses an extension of coronavirus restrictions at a Dec. 7, 2020, briefing in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

This news conference is scheduled to begin at Noon

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update today, on the state fight against COVID-19.

This is her first press conference of the week.

Whitmer will be joined by Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon and Michigan Chief Operating Officer Tricia Foster.

Today’s update comes following news yesterday from the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association, who announced on Facebook that the governor would likely announce today the reopening of restaurant dining rooms February 1st.

As for the number of cases of COVID-19 in Michigan. State health officials yesterday reported 1,994 new cases and 100 additional deaths due to the coronavirus.

The state’s daily COVID-19 report is down from previous days when more than 4,000 cases were reported in a single day.