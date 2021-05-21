Governor Whitmer comments on 8 million vaccines administered in Michigan

File-This April 12, 2021, file photo shows Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer talking about the statewide COVID-19 vaccination effort during a press conference, in Ypsilanti, Mich. Whitmer is facing renewed scrutiny after reports that she used a private plane shared by high-powered, politically connected Detroit-area business families to visit her elderly father in Florida in March. (Lon Horwedel/Detroit News via AP, File)/Detroit News via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a statement today discussing Michigan hitting the 8 million mark of vaccines administered.

She also announced in the statement that now 57 percent of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



“Today, Michigan will surpass eight million doses administered of the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines,” said Governor Whitmer. “Michigan is emerging from the once-in-a-century pandemic and gearing up to jumpstart the economy.

“The hope that we feel today is thanks to the millions of Michiganders who have gotten vaccinated to keep themselves, their families, and communities safe. We also owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to every frontline Michigander who played such a vital role keeping our communities going during uncertain times and those who continue to stand on the front lines working to get shots in arms.

“They are the heroes of this crises. Thanks to them and every Michigander who has gotten vaccinated, on June 1st, we will be opening up all outdoor events at 100% capacity and indoor events at 50%, and on July 1st, we will be 100% open except for a few targeted guidelines to keep vulnerable populations safe. We will have the Independence Day and summer that we all crave, and together, we will build back better. Michigan is poised to create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs, build up our crumbling infrastructure, invest in our kids and schools, and get back to a new normal as a stronger, more resilient state.”