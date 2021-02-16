Governor Whitmer visits vaccine site in Grand Rapids

LANSING, Mich (WLNS). –Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer traveled to the DeVos Place vaccination site to see firsthand the collaboration and work being done to achieve the state’s goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders, who are 16 years and older, as quickly as possible.

“It is inspiring to see the strong partnerships at vaccination sites across the state between our frontline health care workers and the women and men of the Michigan National Guard who are all working around the clock to vaccinate as many people as possible,” said Governor Whitmer. “While we work towards achieving the goals laid out in our vaccine strategy, I urge everyone to make a plan for how they will get their shots when they are eligible. We all have a part to play in ending this pandemic once and for all, and we must continue to mask up, socially distance, and wash our hands.”

The governor visited DeVos Place in Grand Rapids with Congressman Peter Meijer, State Representative David LaGrand, Major General Paul Rogers, and MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel, and to observe the partnership between Kent County, Mercy Health Saint Mary’s, Spectrum Health, and the Michigan National Guard.

“I am very proud of the hard work happening across West Michigan to vaccinate our community. Frontline health care workers and the National Guard are working around the clock to meet vaccination goals and we cannot thank them enough for their great efforts,” said Congressman Meijer. “We will not stop working to be a national leader in vaccinations so we can get our children back to school, our communities back to work, and put West Michigan on a successful path forward.”

“Grand Rapids is a hub of some of Michigan’s most dedicated frontline heroes. Today, we were able to see the direct impact health care workers and the National Guard have on the lives of everyday Michiganders,” said Representative LaGrand. “Governor Whitmer’s strong leadership has made Michigan one of the top 10 states, moving us closer and closer to defeating the virus. I look forward to seeing this effort grow as the state works to vaccinate 70% of Michiganders 16 and up as soon as possible.”

As of today, Michigan has administered 1,657,215 vaccines, moving the state closer to its goal of equitably vaccinating every Michigander that wants a vaccine.

Last week, Governor Whitmer released her FY2022 executive budget recommendation that builds on her MI COVID Recovery Plan she released in January. The plan allocates $90 million in federal funding to ramp up vaccine distribution in Michigan and bring the closer to the governor’s goal of 50,000 shots in arms per day. The funding will help provide financial support to local health departments for vaccine administration costs, including staff augmentation, as well as provide equipment and supplies. Michigan will also receive $575 million to expand COVID testing, tracing, and lab capacity in Michigan.