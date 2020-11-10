Grand Ledge church now linked to 74 cases of COVID-19

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — Two weeks ago we reported Liberty Church in Grand Ledge was linked to 58 cases of COVID-19, including five hospitalizations. The church is now up to 74 cases as of Monday, according to the Barry Eaton County Health Department.

Of the 74 reported cases, 66 are primary cases, meaning they caught it at the church, and eight are secondary, meaning they caught it from someone who was at the church.

The health department believes most individuals were exposed at a worship service on Oct. 11, 2020. Further exposures may have occurred at church events held the week before and after the worship service.

Attached is an interview from Oct. 29 with Barry Eaton County Health Department Public Information Officer Anne Barna discussing the outbreak at the church.