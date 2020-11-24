Grand Ledge City Hall closed until further notice

Grand Ledge, Mich. (WLNS) — Grand Ledge City Hall will be closed to the general public until further notice, effective today, Tuesday, November 24.

Please note that City Hall administration and essential services will continue without interruption. All-City business can still be conducted during regular business hours by mail, phone, online, drive-up dropbox, and the walk-up window. We appreciate your patience and understanding.

There are many options for utility payments and other correspondence at www.cityofgrandledge.com/COVID-19