Grand Ledge Public Schools hosting free COVID-19 testing event today and Wednesday

Grand Ledge, Mich. (WLNS) — Grand Ledge Public Schools are hosting a free pop up COVID-19 drive-thru testing site Tuesday and Wednesday, March 16 and 17.

The site was created after 47 cases of the B.1.1.7. variant were reported within the district, according to Michigan senator and Eaton County sheriff Rick Jones on Facebook.

The site is located at the Sawdon Administration Building located at 220 Lamson Street, Grand Ledge, MI 48837:

Tuesday’s event will be held from 1:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday’s event will be held from 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

This is a free event open to students, staff, and anyone in the community who wants to get a rapid antigen test.

Results will be available in 15-30 minutes and eMailed or texted to the testee.

If you know of anyone who wants or needs to get tested, they are welcome to come to the drive-through during the hours noted above.

Pre-register for testing at honumg.info/GrandLedge … it will make things move more quickly at the drive-through testing! This will make sure all the information is in the system, then all you will have to do is arrive and be tested.

If a positive result is received from the rapid testing, you’ll get further instructions that direct the person to a facility that provides a more accurate confirmation test.

More information at GLcomets.net/COVIDtesting

Barry-Eaton District Health Department is the organizer of this event.