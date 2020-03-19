Grant passed to help small businesses during coronavirus outbreak

The mid-Michigan community isn’t immune to the economic impact of Covid-19.
Many businesses have been forced to close and lots of people are out of a job.
Some local relief is on the way.
A few days ago, Governor Whitmer signed an executive order to close bars, restaurants, theaters, coffee houses and other related small businesses in hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
Now small businesses are feeling an economic impact.
A program was passed to give grants and low interest loans to small businesses.
The grant provides up to 10-thousand dollars for certain small businesses that are being impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak.
In order for businesses to qualify, they must have 50 employees or less.
Have working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses and the company can show an income loss as a result of Governor Whitmer new executive order.
