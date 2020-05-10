Guy Fieri raises over $20 million for restaurant workers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Expect the 127th Wing of the Michigan Air National Guard to flyover Lansing on Tuesday, May 12th to show support for front-line workers.

The Air National Guard flyover is designed to show solidarity with Michiganders and support for healthcare workers, first responders, military members, and other essential personnel amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 127th Wing will also flyover Marquette and Flint with a KC-135 Stratotanker, which is a type of mid-air refueling aircraft, expected to be a part of the festivities.

The Blue Angels are expected to flyover Detroit on Tuesday as a tribute to those on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

The Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron is part of America Strong, which recognizes healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential personnel. It also stands in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re excited to fly over cities across America as our way of saying thanks to the healthcare workers, first responders, and all the people who selflessly run into the breach working to keep America strong,” said Adm. Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is also our way of showing that we are all in this together and that America’s spirit will prevail.”

The team wants to remind spectators to follow social distancing guidelines. The Blue Angels will themselves take precautions such as air-to-air refueling during transit and having no scheduled stops en route to reduce potential exposure to the virus.

The Blue Angels typically fly at more than 30 air shows each year to demonstrate American military aviation. Since pilots must execute a minimum number of flight hours to maintain proficiency these flyovers will incur no additional cost to taxpayers, according to the Department of Defense.

That same day, one or more A-10 Thunderbolts, also known as “Warthogs,” will fly over the cities of Traverse City, Grand Rapids, and Battle Creek.