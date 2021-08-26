Hartland elementary school has 122 students in quarantine, issues mask mandate

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

HARTLAND, Mich. (WLNS) — At least six students have tested positive for COVID-19 at a Hartland elementary school, leading the elementary school to issue a temporary mask mandate.

Students and staff at Round Elementary School are now required to wear a face mask while indoors until at least Sept. 6.

At last report, 122 students were in quarantine for possible exposure to the virus, just 8 days following the first day of school. At least one teacher is also in quarantine at this time.

Hartland Consolidated Schools superintendent Chuck Hughes announced the mask mandate in a letter Wednesday. The district says it will reassess the mask mandate after then.

According to Hughes, the district has recorded a total of 25 COVID cases among students and staff as of Wednesday, including nine cases at Hartland High School. Several dozen students from other schools in the district are also under quarantine.