Hartland elementary school has 122 students in quarantine, issues mask mandate

HARTLAND, Mich. (WLNS) — At least six students have tested positive for COVID-19 at a Hartland elementary school, leading the elementary school to issue a temporary mask mandate.
Students and staff at Round Elementary School are now required to wear a face mask while indoors until at least Sept. 6.
At last report, 122 students were in quarantine for possible exposure to the virus, just 8 days following the first day of school. At least one teacher is also in quarantine at this time.
Hartland Consolidated Schools superintendent Chuck Hughes announced the mask mandate in a letter Wednesday. The district says it will reassess the mask mandate after then.
According to Hughes, the district has recorded a total of 25 COVID cases among students and staff as of Wednesday, including nine cases at Hartland High School. Several dozen students from other schools in the district are also under quarantine.