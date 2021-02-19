Health department encourages residents to register for COVID-19 vaccine with multiple providers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People who are currently eligible for the vaccine but waiting for an appointment are encouraged to register with these providers in addition to Rite Aid and Meijer, which are likely to begin offering the vaccine more broadly in the area soon.

In addition to the Ingham County Health Department (ICHD), both Sparrow Health System and McLaren Greater Lansing are vaccinating Ingham County residents against COVID-19.

Roughly 70,000 people are currently registered for the vaccine with ICHD, but only 2,000-3,000 new patients (people receiving their first of the two-dose series) are able to get vaccinated through ICHD each week due to supply.

Among those waiting for an appointment with ICHD are approximately 18,000 seniors age 65 and up.

“Unless supply drastically increases, the reality is that it will likely be April or May before everyone who is registered and eligible as of today is vaccinated,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail.

“Unfortunately, current vaccine supply falls far short of demand. I am sympathetic to everyone who is waiting and know it can be frustrating. I continue to advocate for more vaccine for our community and hope we will start to see increases in supply soon. If supply increases, we will update our estimates for when different groups will be vaccinated.”

People who secure multiple appointments are strongly encouraged to cancel unwanted appointments. They should also be aware that both doses of the two-dose vaccine must come from the same provider.

Since COVID-19 vaccination began in December, ICHD has administered 26,467 doses of the vaccine. As of today, 17,148 Ingham County seniors have been received at least one dose of the two-dose series.

To get vaccinated through ICHD, people must complete a registration form available on the health department’s website. When the person’s vaccination priority group is eligible and supply allows, the person will receive a link to schedule an appointment via email. All vaccine providers in Michigan are following prioritization set by the State of Michigan. People with greater vulnerability due to age or exposure have been prioritized.

People are encouraged to assist family and friends without internet access or email with the online registration and appointment processes if possible. People who do not have access to the internet may call the ICHD COVID-19 vaccine hotline number is (517) 887-4623. Vaccination is by appointment only.