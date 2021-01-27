Ingham County Health department to begin vaccinating people age 65-69 years old for COVID-19

A nurse prepares a vaccine prior to the vaccination of elderly people at a nursing house in Athens, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Vaccinations were expanded from 9 to 50 hospitals nationwide on Monday. (Louisa Gouliamaki/Pool via AP)

LANSING, Mich. – The Ingham County Health Department (ICHD) will begin offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments to younger seniors, people age 65-69, starting on Friday, January 29 but cautions that vaccine demand continues to exceed supply.

Since vaccination began in late December, ICHD has vaccinated 5,400 healthcare workers (priority group 1A), 1,800 first responders, teachers and childcare workers (priority group 1B), and 2,200 people age 70 and up. ICHD estimates there are 83,000 people in Ingham County currently eligible for the vaccine, but due to supply, ICHD is only able to vaccinate approximately 2,000 new people each week.

“This is good news for younger seniors and aligns ICHD with other health departments and providers across the state,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “That said, it will take months to vaccinate all of the seniors who want to be vaccinated in Ingham County. Vaccinating the entire community takes many partnerships and providers. I encourage people who are currently eligible for the vaccine to register with ICHD, Sparrow and other healthcare providers. We only ask that people cancel any duplicate appointments.”

People ages 65-69 years old, as well as others who have been waiting for a link to schedule an appointment, may receive a scheduling link via email in the coming weeks starting Friday evening for appointments on or after February 9 provided they have registered with ICHD. There are an estimated 17,500 people age 65 and older who registered with ICHD and are waiting for an invitation to schedule an appointment. Most will continue to wait due to lack of vaccines in the community.

To get vaccinated through ICHD, people must complete a registration form available on the health department’s website. When the person’s vaccination priority group is eligible and supply allows, the person will receive a link to schedule an appointment via email. ICHD is following prioritization set by the State of Michigan. People with greater vulnerability due to age or exposure have been prioritized.

People are encouraged to assist family and friends without internet access or email with the online registration and appointment process if possible. Community partners are being recruited to assist as well, and a hotline has been set up for those without access to the internet. The ICHD COVID-19 vaccine hotline number is (517) 887-4623. Vaccination is by appointment only.