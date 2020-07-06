Health experts warn COVID-19, Lyme disease symptoms are similar

With summer in full swing and more people outside, the threat of ticks is on the rise.



Health experts are warning people about the similarities between symptoms of COVID-19 and Lyme disease.

“Lyme Disease in most cases will give you a bull eye or target type lesion. Or you find a tick on you. Whereas COVID-19 symptoms, a lot of them overlap you have a high fever with COVID-19 or had other respiratory symptoms.” Said, Christine Perry, Medical Director of the Emergency Department at McLaren Hospital.



For those who plan on hitting the trails this summer, there are ways to reduce the risk of getting bit by a tick.



Experts say, wear long clothing and be sure to use bug repellent with at least 20%DEET.