Health officials announce 9,334 cases, 337 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 9,334 cases and 337 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state of Michigan.

Today’ total is up by more than 1,700 cases and 78 deaths from yesterday.

Today, the Ingham County Health Department reported the first death in Ingham County from COVID-19. The person was a male in his 50s and had an underlying health condition.

Michigan ranks no.3 in the nation with the most coronavirus cases behind New York and New Jersey.

More than 80 percent of the cases in Michigan are from three Metro-Detroit counties: Wayne, Oakland and Macomb.

Wayne County in Michigan currently ranks in the top 10 for most cases of coronavirus out of all U.S. counties.

Last night, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state has received 400 ventilators, of which more than half will be given to Detroit-area hospitals facing a surge of coronavirus patients.

Over the weekend, Whitmer said that the state had received 100,000 masks for health care workers to protect themselves as they treat COVID-19 patients. Whitmer said there are another 8,000 on their way.

The first two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan were reported on March 10.