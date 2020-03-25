Health officials confirm Ionia County’s first case of COVID-19

Ionia County, Mich. (WLNS) — Ionia County Health Department is reporting its first positive case for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The case is a senior woman. She is currently hospitalized. The department has plans to contact people who have been in contact with the patient. Those people will be assessed for symptoms and monitored accordingly.

As a precaution, the Ionia County Health Department is asking anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 to self-isolate for 14 days to avoid potentially exposing others. COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people should:

 Wash their hands.  Stay home when sick.  Avoid close contact with sick people.  Avoid touching their face.  Disinfect commonly touched surfaces.  Avoid shaking hands.  Follow suggested guidelines for social distancing. For social distancing, we recommend the following:

 Keep six feet between yourself and others when possible.  Avoid public places at their busiest times.  Work from home when possible.  Cancel gatherings of more than 50 people as required by Michigan law. However, it is recommended gatherings not exceed 10 people.  Limit travel