Health officials: flu shot more important this year than ever before

The latest COVID-19 projections show a “bleak outlook” as colder weather starts to hit parts of the country, especially with flu season nearing, according to the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.


Health officials urge Americans to stay away from inside gatherings, wear a mask, visit friends wisely and celebrate holidays with family from afar.


With a vaccine not expected until next year, officials also encourage Americans to get a flu shot more than ever— because one sickness makes the immune system more “vulnerable” to others, including COVID-19.

