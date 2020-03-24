Health officials say COVID-19 test results behind by one week

Michigan has confirmed 1,328 cases so far , but health officials are warning this number will grow fast. Linda Vail, health officer at the Ingham Health Dept. says many of the delays are caused by having to send samples to private labs.

Vail says they’re finding it’s taking over a week to get results confirmed.

Susan Fedewa, emergency doctor at 98point6 Emergicenter, says most test results arrive in 7 days.

“Our country is on fire and we are trying to fight this with a blindfold on our faces,” Fedewa said.

She says its been disappointing to see the lack of test results available.

“You see sports teams get it, you see celebrities get it, you see that Rand Paul got one, luckily, he didn’t fit any criteria to have one, or he would have spread it around the Congress,” Fedewa said.

6 News reporter Araceli Crescencio will have updates for you later today.