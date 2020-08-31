Health officials urge students to avoid larger gatherings

Classes start on Wednesday for Michigan State University students.

As thousands of students move in both on and off campus health officials are urging them to avoid large gatherings and follow safety guidelines as much as possible.

Health officials say if student’s disregard safety more people will get sick.

“We are just going to see explosion of cases which are going to continue to keep things like classes, football, and intramural sports and all of that stuff from happening,” said Ingham County health officer Linda Vail.

East Lansing Police Chief, Steve Gonzalez says they’ll keep cracking down on parties.

“We want people to know that our police department will be out and looking for violations and we will follow a progression of involvement action. It always starts with a verbal warning,” he said.

So far, police have issued 11 verbal warnings.

“The largest parties that we saw this last weekend were in the range of 40, 50, maybe 60 people tops,” Chief Gonzalez said.

Freshman Tylor Leedom moved in yesterday, and said he’s heard of some large parties taking place.

“I’ve heard of some big parties around here, but i also have some friends that live off campus and they just hand out with their friends but i definitely have heard of some parties,” Leedom said.

Health officials say it’s all up to students.

“Where do you want to be next winter? do you still want to be in this next winter,” Vail said.