Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Jackson County open mass vaccine clinic

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Henry Ford Allegiance Health and the Jackson County Health Department have partnered to open a mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The clinic will be at the original American 1 Credit Union Event Center at Jackson County Fairgrounds.

It will be open most weekends as supply allows. All people age 16 and older are eligible.

“We want to make vaccination available to every eligible community member,” says Henry Ford Allegiance Health VP of Population Health Courtland Keteyian, MD, “With cases quickly rising in Jackson County, increasing the number of those vaccinated is more important than ever to control the spread of the virus.”

To schedule a first-dose appointment, community members can:

Use MyChart. Henry Ford Health System patients without a MyChart account can sign up online.

Contact your primary care provider’s office.

The clinic will not be open this weekend, April 10 and April 11.

Other vaccination sites are in the MLK Community Center and at One Jackson Square. Vaccination is available by appointment only.

Answers to commonly asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccines are available at HenryFord.com/Vaccine.