Henry Ford Health encourages people to get COVID-19 vaccine when eligible

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As the supply of COVID-19 vaccine continues to be limited in Michigan, Henry Ford Health System is recommending that its patients and community members explore all the available options where vaccinations are being offered when they become eligible to get it.

It’s more important that you get the vaccine rather than where you get it, whether it’s at Henry Ford, your local health department or neighborhood grocery store or pharmacy.

The health system continues to prioritize vaccinations for healthcare workers, existing Henry Ford patients, essential workers and others who meet the broader eligibility requirements by the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services.

Henry Ford also cautions patients and community members NOT to “vaccine shop.” The best vaccine is the first vaccine you can get. Do not wait. Jump at the opportunity you to get vaccinated.

Additionally, as demand for COVID-19 vaccine continues to outpace the supply, scammers are preying on unsuspecting people who are eager to receive protection against COVID-19. Henry Ford continues to warn the community to be on the lookout for COVID-19 vaccine scams aimed at stealing personal and financial information. There is no charge to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, which is being paid for by the federal government. You can’t pay to put your name on a list to get the vaccine, or to get early access, and you don’t need to provide sensitive personal information over the phone. These are efforts to steal personal or financial information.

For information about COVID-19 vaccine, go to henryford.com for answers to frequently asked questions, and to the State of Michigan’s COVID-19 Vaccine website for information about where to go to get vaccinated.

Vaccination Update

Since the start of vaccinations on Dec. 17, we have administered 88,000+ doses of vaccine. This includes first and second doses given to Henry Ford team members, Henry Ford patients 65 and older who have certain high-risk conditions, community-based healthcare workers not employed by a health system (independent doctors, home care specialists and others in the 1A criteria) and essential workers.

To date, no doses of vaccine have gone to waste. Every dose is being administered as we receive supply.

We anticipate learning about additional vaccine supplies from the State of Michigan on Friday, Feb. 12.

COVID-19 Update

We continue to see a downward trend in hospitalizations and positivity rate, which can be attributed to mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing. Our current hospitalizations are at their lowest since Oct. 17. Our positivity rate has been trending down in the single digits since Jan. 2.

COVID-19 Cases (as of 1 p.m. Tuesday)

Total # Henry Ford Health System patients who tested negative in last 30 days: 28,036

Total # Henry Ford Health System patients who tested positive in last 30 days: 1,830

Total # Henry Ford Health System patients currently admitted with COVID-19: 79.

Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, 24

Henry Ford Hospital, 17

Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital, 16

Henry Ford Allegiance Health, 14

Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, 5

Henry Ford Kingswood Hospital, 3