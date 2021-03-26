Henry Ford Study: Face masks reduce risk of COVID-19 among healthcare workers

DETROIT (WLNS) – A new study shows that implementing a universal mask policy in the pandemic was linked to reducing the risk of COVID-19 among health care workers at Henry Ford.

The study published in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine by researchers at Henry Ford Health System used an analysis of an internal hospital database that was not associated with electronic medical records.

Researchers found a correlation between the implementation of Henry Ford’s universal mask policy and a drop in the rate at which its Healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19, according to the hospital system.

In late March 2020, COVID-19 diagnoses and hospitalizations across the State of Michigan continued to rise, but at that time, the cases among Henry Ford’s healthcare workers began to fall.

By the time the first peak in COVID-19 cases occurred in the general population, the rate of cases among Henry Ford healthcare workers was already trending downward.

“This research reinforces the fact that mask wearing is effective in reducing the risk of acquiring COVID-19 and validated our decision early on to implement the universal mask policy, not only to protect our team members, but also to ensure they are able to care for members of the community who had contracted COVID-19. At Henry Ford Health System, our universal mask policy issued on March 26, 2020 ensured all staff, both clinical and non-clinical, received surgical or procedural masks and mandated that staff wear a mask at work while also following all other personal protective equipment requirements. Our hope is that the findings of this study continue to encourage members of the community to wear a mask in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.” Steven Kalkanis, M.D., CEO of Henry Ford Medical Group.

Healthcare workers have three times more risk of reporting testing positive for COVID-19 compared to the general population, according to a study published in Lancet Public Health.

As of March 22, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported more than 450,000 COVID-19 infections among healthcare workers in the U.S. since the onset of the pandemic, and nearly 1,500 COVID-19 related deaths among healthcare workers.

Between March 12 – August 10, 2020, 19.2% of healthcare workers at Henry Ford were symptomatic for COVID-19 and underwent COVID-19 testing.

Before March 28-30 – the single changepoint in the data when the rate of new cases began to trend downward – the odds of a tested healthcare worker having a positive COVID-19 test result doubled every 4.5 – 7.5 days.

After March 30, the odds of a tested healthcare worker having a positive result reduced by half every 10.5 – 13.5 days.

“This effort would not have been possible without the leadership of our executive team, including our president and CEO Wright Lassiter, III, Dr. Steven Kalkanis, chief clinical officer Dr. Adnan Munkarah, and chief operating officer Bob Riney. At a time when much was unknown about the novel coronavirus, this initiative truly helped keep our healthcare workers safe. I would also like to acknowledge Dr. Betty Chu, our associate chief clinical officer and chief quality officer; Dr. William O’Neill, director of our Center for Structural Heart Disease; Dr. Geehan Suleyman, medical director of Infection Control; Dr. Marcus Zervos, chief of our Infectious Disease division; and so many others who were instrumental in the creation and successful implementation of our universal mask policy.” Dee Dee Wang, M.D., Director of Structural Heart Imaging at Henry Ford Hospital and principal investigator of the study

With the arrival of COVID-variants in the community, even with COVID-19 vaccines now being rolled out, healthcare workers and community members should remain vigilant and continue to wear a mask in accordance with CDC recommendations.

Henry Ford is providing onsite expertise and oversight for the vaccine administrations, medical care and operations at the Ford Field mass vaccination site. Vaccines administered at Ford Field are in addition to Michigan’s regular statewide vaccine allotment.

