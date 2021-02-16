Henry Ford Tops 100,000 vaccine doses administered

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Henry Ford Health has distributed 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The announcement comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations and the number of new cases at Henry Ford Health System hospitals are at their lowest level in more than 4 months.

While hospitalizations and cases are down, Henry Ford leaders continue to encourage wearing masks, social distancing and other precautions to keep the virus under control.

That was the message during a Monday news briefing from Henry Ford COO and President of Healthcare Operations Bob Riney, and Adnan Munkarah, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer.

“As more people either recover from COVID-19 or are vaccinated, we are moving from a world where COVID-19 is a pandemic, to one where the disease, just like the flu or other viruses, is endemic – meaning that COVID-19 and its mutations will continue to be an ongoing threat to human health,” said Dr. Munkarah. “This means that many of the changes we have seen in how we deliver healthcare will be here to stay.”

Dr. Munkarah believes that mask wearing by caregivers, patients and visitors, and other precautions such as temperature screenings, are likely to become part of the so-called new normal. “These precautions protect people from communicable disease – not just COVID-19, but other illness such as flu and other respiratory illnesses and will make our hospitals and clinics safer.” Dr. Munkarah said.

One other big change is a greater reliance on telemedicine to meet the needs of patients without the need for an in-person office visit. Since the beginning of the pandemic, telemedicine visits at Henry Ford have skyrocketed from just a few thousand visits in 2019 to more than 300,000 visits since last March.

“Our experience during the pandemic has demonstrated the effectiveness of telemedicine in evaluating health concerns, diagnosing and treating minor illnesses, and determining whether our patients need to be seen in person,” said Bob Riney. “We will soon introduce new home-based telemedicine tools that will make these visits even more robust.”

With the growth of telemedicine and the need for social distancing, Riney says healthcare facilities themselves will likely change as well.

“We are going to see smaller waiting rooms, and in some cases, maybe no waiting room at all,” said Riney. “COVID-19 is forcing us to completely rethink the hospital and healthcare environment.”

Other key topics covered in the media briefing include: