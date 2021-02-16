Henry Ford Tops 100,000 vaccine doses administered

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Henry Ford Health has distributed 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses.
The announcement comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations and the number of new cases at Henry Ford Health System hospitals are at their lowest level in more than 4 months.
While hospitalizations and cases are down, Henry Ford leaders continue to encourage wearing masks, social distancing and other precautions to keep the virus under control.
That was the message during a Monday news briefing from Henry Ford COO and President of Healthcare Operations Bob Riney, and Adnan Munkarah, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer.
“As more people either recover from COVID-19 or are vaccinated, we are moving from a world where COVID-19 is a pandemic, to one where the disease, just like the flu or other viruses, is endemic – meaning that COVID-19 and its mutations will continue to be an ongoing threat to human health,” said Dr. Munkarah. “This means that many of the changes we have seen in how we deliver healthcare will be here to stay.”
Dr. Munkarah believes that mask wearing by caregivers, patients and visitors, and other precautions such as temperature screenings, are likely to become part of the so-called new normal. “These precautions protect people from communicable disease – not just COVID-19, but other illness such as flu and other respiratory illnesses and will make our hospitals and clinics safer.” Dr. Munkarah said.
One other big change is a greater reliance on telemedicine to meet the needs of patients without the need for an in-person office visit. Since the beginning of the pandemic, telemedicine visits at Henry Ford have skyrocketed from just a few thousand visits in 2019 to more than 300,000 visits since last March.
“Our experience during the pandemic has demonstrated the effectiveness of telemedicine in evaluating health concerns, diagnosing and treating minor illnesses, and determining whether our patients need to be seen in person,” said Bob Riney. “We will soon introduce new home-based telemedicine tools that will make these visits even more robust.”
With the growth of telemedicine and the need for social distancing, Riney says healthcare facilities themselves will likely change as well.
“We are going to see smaller waiting rooms, and in some cases, maybe no waiting room at all,” said Riney. “COVID-19 is forcing us to completely rethink the hospital and healthcare environment.”
Other key topics covered in the media briefing include:
- Henry Ford Health System has now administered more than 101,000 first and second doses of vaccine
- This week, Henry Ford received 3,950 first doses of vaccine and 10,500 second doses from the State of Michigan. Appointments have been made for all available doses
- Henry Ford has launched a new COVID-19 vaccine trial testing a 2-dose regimen of the Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, which has been submitted to the FDA as a one-dose vaccine. Henry Ford was also a Phase 3 testing site for that version of the vaccine. Volunteers age 60 and older may register on the Henry Ford website to this link
- Henry Ford is partnering with the City of Detroit and Second Ebenezer Church for the “Senior Saturdays” program that will vaccinate 2,000 city residents at the church over the next two months
- Henry Ford announced that it is easing some restrictions in its visitor policy. The revised policy can be found at this link on the Henry Ford website