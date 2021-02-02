Here’s an overview of Mason Public Schools instruction plan for 2021

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Mason Board of Education approved a hybrid instructional plan for Mason Public Schools for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

The hybrid model means general education students will either be participating in full-time distance learning or Blue Team/Red Team in-person hybrid instruction until June 9, 2021.

Students in Learning Labs and special education basic classrooms will continue on their current plan for the remainder of the year.

Parents with students in grades PreK-5 have the option to make a change to their current selection for their elementary student beginning on March 15.

Please contact your school’s office by February 19. You do not need to contact us if your choice will remain the same.

Parents with students in grades 6-12 should fill out the form that they will receive from their principal which will be sent later today by February 5 to make your selection for the third trimester which begins on March 15.

Mason Public Schools want to remind families and staff to be prepared for the potential shift back to full-time distance learning on short notice. This shift could be at the direction of the Ingham County Health Department or Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. In this case, students would resume their instruction through distance learning for the required amount of time.

The District and the Board of Education is responsible for 3,400 students and families in Mason.