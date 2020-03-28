Here’s how you can donate personal protective equipment to Beaumont Hospital Saturday, March 28

EAST MEADOW, NEW YORK – MARCH 24: Nassau County police lead a donation drive to collect medical equipment such as N95 surgical masks, nitrile gloves, tyvex suits, antibacterial and disinfecting wipes to battle the coronavirus pandemic at Eisenhower Park on March 24, 2020 in East Meadow, New York. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Amid the nationwide shortage of masks amid the coronavirus pandemic, local Michigan hospitals are in need of personal protective equipment for its employees treating patients with COVID-19.

Today, Beaumont Hospital in Southfield is accepting donations.

To donate supplies to Beaumont Health, visit their donations website here.

Donation bins will be located outside the Beaumont Service Center main entrance through Saturday, March 28. Community members will be able to drive up and place needed supplies and materials in the bins from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MOST-NEEDED PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT

new or unused disposable face masks

N-95 masks (sometimes called respirators)

eye protection including face shields and safety goggles

disposable gowns

disposable gloves (especially non-latex)

disposable surgical caps

disposable foot covers

wipes: bleach or anti-microbial

hand-sanitizer

Specialized items, such as: PAPRs (powered air purifying respirators) and PAPR hoods nasal testing swabs viral testing kits



Items Beaumont will not accept at this time:

home-sewn reusable masks or 3-D printed ventilator parts

medications, food, blankets, medical equipment, or other supplies

Note: These kinds of items might be needed later. If Beaumont’s donation needs change, the list will be updated.

FINANCIAL DONATIONS

To make a financial donation to Beaumont’s COVID-19 Fund to assist patients and emergency operations, visit www.beaumont.org/giving or mail a check to the Beaumont Health Foundation (Please write COVID-19 Fund on your check).

Beaumont Health Foundation

26901 Beaumont Blvd., 5D

Southfield, MI 48033

In Michigan, COVID-19 has hit the city of Detroit the hardest. On March 27, 1,075 cases were reported in Detroit with 23 deaths, which accounts for roughly one-third of all cases in Michigan.

On Thursday, Beaumont Hospital in Detroit said the hospital would be closing the emergency room to treat only COVID-19 patients, according to WXYZ Detroit. The hospital said it is approaching capacity with the rising number of COVID-19 cases. More than 450 patients with the virus had been receiving care throughout its eight locations in Oakland and Wayne Counties as of Thursday, CBS Detroit reported.