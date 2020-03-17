Here’s where to find meals for children during school closures

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) has created an online map for families to find locations where meals are being provided during this period of school closure.

The map can be found at: https://www.mcgi.state.mi.us/schoolnutrition/, and will be updated twice each day during the closure period.

These meals, served under the program called Unanticipated School Closure Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), are available to all children at no cost. Up to two meals per day may be served to all children ages 0-18.

This includes students with disabilities ages 18-26 with an active individual education program (IEP).

This program assists Michigan’s school districts and community partners to ensure that kids receive nutritious meals during the school closure announced by Governor Gretchen Whitmer on March 12, 2020.

Schools and sponsors that participate in Unanticipated School Closure SFSP help ensure children do not experience a lapse in food security now that schools are closed starting March 16, 2020, through April 5, 2020.



For questions about Michigan’s Summer Food Service Program or Unanticipated School Closure, contact MDE at 517-241-5374 or mde-sfsp@michigan.gov.

