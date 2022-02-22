LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Kids who deal with obesity could face more COVID-19 symptoms.

Everyone can say that the pandemic has disrupted their daily routines.

For the kids, it’s online learning and less extracurriculars.

Less activity can lead to an increase in childhood obesity, and health experts are saying that if obese kids get COVID-19, they could face more adverse effects.

James Grant, the Chief Medical Officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, says that kids’ bodies are dealing with increased inflammation in fighting off regular infections.

James Grant, Chief Medical Officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan speaks with 6 News Reporter Samana Sheikh

“Their fevers are going to be a little worse, their coughing is going to be a little worse, the response to COVID, the healing from COVID the amount of time it takes them to get better is actually going to get worse in obese children,” said Grant.

The effects on an obese child that gets infected with COVID could prove worse than if an adult were to get COVID-19.

“The number one risk factor for a poor outcome with COVID in a pediatric population in kids is being overweight,” said Dr. Courtland Keteyian, Vice President for Population Health at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson.

Dr. Keteyian speaks with 6 News Reporter Samana Sheikh

Dr. Keteyian and Dr. Grant say when you are a child and you aren’t physically active, your body is more prone to infections and it could take a longer time to fight off a disease.

The best way to improve immunity in kids is to make healthier choices.

“Parents I think are role models for their kids and so it’s really important that parents are modeling the behavior they want to see in their children growing up with their diet and also their exercise habits,” continued Dr. Keteyian.

Child who faces obesity

The two health experts also suggest that kids should increase their physical activity, and recommend that if your child is 5 and up they should get vaccinated to protect them from COVID-19.