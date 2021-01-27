How close are we to herd immunity? Local health experts say not very.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, people have been tossing around the term herd immunity.

It’s essentially when a population achieves enough immunity to a disease, usually through a vaccine, that it cuts down on massive outbreaks.

And because of the nature of COVID-19, local health officials say a vaccine is key.

“Every different virus has a certain contagiousness to it and depending on how contagious or transmissible it is, that tells you kind of the percentage of people that need to be vaccinated in order to create herd immunity,” Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said. “In other words, there’s enough of us vaccinated around the unvaccinated to keep from large outbreaks happening.”

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said it’s nearly impossible to know when the country will reach herd immunity.

Vail said for months, the biggest problem has been a lack of communication with the federal government when it comes to vaccines.

“This is not a state-level issue in terms of what’s happening next, what to expect next,” Vail said. “How much is out there, how much they expect to be produced, how much they expect to be released to us. I learn every Friday how much vaccine I’m going to get that week. I don’t know yet, this week, how much vaccine is arriving at my department next week. I don’t know.”

Different studies say different things when it comes to a specific percentage of the population needed to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity, but health officials agree, we’re not even close yet.

“Right now, on a ball park there’s about 7 percent, just a rough estimate, 7 percent vaccinated in the region,” said Dr. Paul Entler, the Vice President of Quality and Performance Improvement at Sparrow Hospital. “We need that to go up to some studies say 60 some say 70 percent. So we’re nowhere near where we need to be.”

Entler wears many hats at the hospital. And like Vail, he says Sparrow is ready to receive additional vaccines every week.

He also believes there were a multitude of factors that went into the slower than anticipated release of the vaccines.

“A public health issue became a political issue and I think personally, I think some of that got in the way of coming up with a plan from the federal level down to the state levels and then down to the local level.”

Dr. Entler says the vaccine is so important, that he actually got emotional when he received his shot.

“Being a physician and dealing with this for the last year, or close to a year, when it came time for the vaccine you never really believed it to be true,” Entler said. “I was quite emotional when I got the vaccine like this is the beginning of the, well we’re still dealing with COVID, but this could be the beginning of the end of this nightmare.”