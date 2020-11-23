How COVID-19 will affect Thanksgiving

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – New data from Michigan State University predicts that Thanksgiving celebrations could be down approximately 59% this year, with 72% of those limiting their plans doing so because of COVID-19 .

A full infographic depicting the results is attached. The data was collected from 1,049 U.S. households on Nov. 2-5, before additional lockdown restrictions were announced in states such as Michigan.

The report also found:

Smaller groups will gather compared to the previous year, with the typical gathering being 1-10 people in 2019 and 1-5 expected in 2020.

50% of people are avoiding travel for the holiday, compared to just 33% in 2019.

The average turkey size will decrease from 16.2 pounds in 2019 to 15.3 pounds in 2020.

More people are planning to do their holiday shopping online. In 2019, 26% mostly shopped online, and in 2020, that number is projected to be 43%.

According to Trey Malone , report author and assistant professor of agriculture, food and resource economics in MSU’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources , COVID-19 continues to disrupt food systems and alter holiday traditions.

“As we move into the holiday season, our survey suggests that COVID-19 will generate a chilling effect on the fun social activities we all traditionally enjoy during this time,” Malone said.