How Michigan’s COVID-19 numbers compare to other states

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The coronavirus pandemic is getting even worse as we move into the winter months.

Cases across the country are at an all-time high, and Michigan, for the tenth consecutive day, broke another record with daily COVID-19 cases, this time with 8,516. Other states, like Oregon, also saw case positivity rates double this week.

Today is the tenth time in a month that Michigan has broken its record for daily cases of #COVID19:



Oct. 15 – 2,030

Oct. 24 – 3,338

Oct. 29 – 3,675

Oct. 31 – 3,792

Nov. 4 – 4,101

Nov. 5 – 5,710

Nov. 7 – 6,225

Nov. 10 – 6,473

Nov. 12 – 6,940

Nov. 13 – 8,516 — Andrew Roth (@RothTheReporter) November 13, 2020

And in Oregon and New Mexico, governors there ordered near-lockdowns Friday, making the most aggressive response yet to the newest wave of COVID-19.

So, how does Michigan stack up against other states?

Michigan currently registers 5.6 positive coronavirus tests for every 1,000 tests performed.

The test positivity rate is 10.4%, nearly double what it was over the summer.

Compare that to North Dakota, where the state receives 10.8 positive tests per 1,000 tests, or Rhode Island, where the highest test positive rate in the nation of 13.6, is being recorded.

U.S. COVID-19 hotspots by County

The Great Lakes State was once home to a hotspot for the coronavirus in Detroit and the surrounding counties of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb.

But now, other counties in the U.S. have taken the hot spot seat.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, Wayne County, Michigan now ranks no. 27 in U.S. counties with the most COVID-19 cases.

The top five counties for COVID-19 in the U.S. right now are in descending order:

Los Angeles County, Cook County, Illinois, Miami-Dade, Florida, Harris Texas and Maricopa, Arizona.

Metro-Detroit Area Counties that once accounted for 80% of COVID-19 cases, nowaccount for 34%

As of Nov. 12, Wayne County accounted for just 11% of all COVID-19 cases in the Great Lakes State and 17% of the deaths.

At the beginning of the pandemic on March 31, Oakland, Wayne and Macomb Counties made up 80% of all COVID-19 cases in the state.

Now, these three counties make up 34% of Michigan’s COVID-19 case total (82,726 cases of Michigan’s 244,741 total).

Wayne county currently reports 29,066 total COVID-19 cases, 1,390 deaths and does not list recoveries.

Oakland County currently reports 28,638 total COVID-19 cases, 1,190 deaths, 17,448 recoveries.

Macomb County currently reports 25,022 positive cases, 1,102 deaths and 14,492 recoveries.

Over the summer, the Traverse City Region and Upper Peninsula switched with the Metro-Detroit area counties in recording high COVID-19 case numbers.

And now, a majority of regions in Michigan are seeing upticks in COVID-19.