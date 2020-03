Livingston County, Mich. (WLNS) — The Livingston County Health Department has reported its first presumptive positive COVID-19 case.

The presumptive positive case is an adult female with no history of travel.

The Health Department will contact people who have been in close contact with the individual.

As of 2 p.m. March 18, the state reported 80 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Michigan. The Howell case was not included in the 80 total cases.