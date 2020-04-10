Howell Balloon Fest canceled due to COVID-19

The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce announced the Howell Balloon Fest will be cancelled due to COVID -19.

The 36th annual event had been scheduled for June 26-28 in Howell.

The cancellation of the event comes after Gov. Whitmer made the announcement yesterday to extend the Stay Home Stay Safe Executive Order to April 30.

The Michigan Challenge Balloonfest enjoyed record crowds in 2019 and contributed to community improvement and economic development not only in Howell but throughout Livingston County as well.

“A summer without the Michigan Challenge Balloonfest is heartbreaking for our community, but the health and well-being of our guests and event partners must come first,” said Michelle Tokan, Michigan Challenge director.