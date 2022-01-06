Hundreds of workers at Sparrow Health System are out with COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sparrow Health System Spokesperson John Foren has confirmed that more than 200 of their workers are out with COVID-19.

That includes all Sparrow locations and all departments, not just health care workers.

Yesterday, Sparrow released a report that 69% of their COVID-positive patients are unvaccinated.

In total, 117 patients are hospitalized, 82 of them are unvaccinated and 35 of them have the shot.

Of the 117 patients, 100 are at the Lansing Sparrow location.

“As COVID cases continue to rise, we must remain vigilant against the spread of the virus. Practice safe social distancing, wear a face mask when appropriate, wash your hands frequently, and get the COVID vaccine,” Sparrow Health System said.