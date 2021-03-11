Ingham community health centers offering COVID-19 vaccine to new patients

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 file photo, frozen vials of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are taken out to thaw, at the MontLegia CHC hospital in Liege, Belgium. The European Commission has secured an agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech for an extra 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to tackle a surge of coronavirus clusters that have prompted border restrictions. The doses are expected to be delivered before the end of March. The EU’s executive arm is worried by the worsening situation in several areas, mainly due to the spread of new variants. It also does not want virus clusters to prompt more border restrictions. The EU has cited Tyrol in Austria, Nice and Moselle in France, Bolzano in Italy and some parts of Bavaria and Saxony in Germany as places where COVID-19 hospitalizations have been on the rise. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

LANSING, Mich. – People who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine may now go to the

Ingham Community Health Centers to be vaccinated.

You don’t need to be an established patient to receive the vaccine through the health centers.



The Ingham Community Health Centers is a network of federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) that are part of the Ingham County Health Department; however, vaccine registration and appointments for the two entities are separate.

To be vaccinated through the health centers, patients should call one of three locations: Forest Community Health Center at (517) 887-4302, Birch Community Health Center at

(517) 244-8030, or New Hope Community Health Center at (517) 887-4400.



“We are delighted that our health centers can now offer the vaccine to the community at large,” said

Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “By making the vaccine more widely available we will

move toward community immunity, and ultimately, the end of this pandemic.”



The health centers are offering the two-dose Moderna vaccine. Appointments may be drive-through or walk-in depending on patient preference and location.

Those currently eligible for the vaccine include people age 65 and up, and people age 50-64 who have health conditions.

All people age 50 and up are eligible starting March 22.



“The Ingham Community Health Centers’ top priority is meeting the evolving health care needs of the most vulnerable populations in Ingham County,” said Kris Drake, Executive Director/Deputy Health Officer. “We are honored to do our part in making the vaccine available to the community we serve.”



To make an appointment, patients will need to have photo identification and their insurance card (if they are insured) available.

There is no out-of-pocket cost to be vaccinated.

Forest Community Health Center will vaccinate patients on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8 a.m,- 4:20 p.m.

Birch Community Health Center will vaccinate patients on Mondays, 8-11:30 a.m.

New Hope Community Health Center will vaccinate patients on Fridays, 1-4:30 p.m. All vaccinations are by appointment only.