Ingham County Animal Shelter closing to the public amid COVID-19

Michiganders who are looking to adopt a pet will have to wait patiently for at least a few weeks.

Today the Ingham County Animal Shelter announced it’s closing down to the public to help keep people safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In-shelter adoptions are suspended and so is the owner surrender animals program, but that does not mean animals won’t be taken care of during this time.

“Nobody has been through this before so we’re all kind of learning as we go, but what we’re doing in animal control is we’re trying to still serve the community best we can under limited circumstance,” Ingham County Animal Shelter director Heidi Williams said. “Our dispatch center is open we’re fielding a lot of phone from people. People are confused why they can’t drop an animal off– things like this we’re trying to provide them with resources.”

The shelter will remain closed at least until April 5th, but that deadline is flexible and can change depending on how the pandemic develops.