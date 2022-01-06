Ingham County Health Department offering COVID boosters to children 12+

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Following yesterday’s announcement from the CDC allowing booster doses for children ages 12 to 15, the Ingham County Health Department (ICHD) is offering booster appointments.
Children who received their first series of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be eligible for their booster five months after their initial doses.
To schedule an appointment with the ICHD COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in January, click here, or call (517) 887-4517 and select (Option #3).
According to the ICHD, individuals are eligible for their booster shot, based on the following criteria:
- Pfizer recipients (12+) can get their booster dose five months after their second dose.
- Moderna recipients (18+) can get their booster dose six months after their second dose.
- Johnson & Johnson recipients (18+) can get their booster dose two months after their single dose.