Ingham County Health Department offering COVID boosters to children 12+

Andres Veloso, 12, gets the first dose of the Pzifer COVID-19 vaccine, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Miami. Florida is reporting a surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the highly contagious delta variant. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Following yesterday’s announcement from the CDC allowing booster doses for children ages 12 to 15, the Ingham County Health Department (ICHD) is offering booster appointments.

Children who received their first series of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be eligible for their booster five months after their initial doses.

To schedule an appointment with the ICHD COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in January, click here, or call (517) 887-4517 and select (Option #3).

According to the ICHD, individuals are eligible for their booster shot, based on the following criteria: