Ingham County Health Department to hold COVID-19 update

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Health Department is set to hold a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic today at 3:30 p.m.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail is expected to speak on the current status of the virus in Ingham County.

This comes as the CDC announced yesterday that their recommended quarantine time if you get the virus has dropped from 10 days to five.

They also shortened the time that people who are exposed to COVID-19 have to quarantine.

The decision also was driven by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, propelled by the omicron variant.

We expect Vail to be asked about the new quarantine time and more at the press conference today.

