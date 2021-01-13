Ingham County Probate Court urges public to prepare for vaccination of incapacitated family members

Ingham County, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ingham Probate Court today urged the public to make sure incapacitated family members in nursing homes or long-term care facilities who are not able to give consent to be vaccinated have taken the appropriate legal steps to give consent.

For example, if an incapacitated individual does not have a patient advocate or guardian to act on their behalf, a family member may want to petition the court to appoint a temporary guardian.

“While many residents of nursing homes and family members have already taken the necessary legal steps to allow for important medical decisions to be made on their behalf, the court wants to make sure there are no delays in vaccinating vulnerable populations,” said Chief Probate Judge Richard J. Garcia.

The court also asks local nursing homes to inventory patient records in order to determine which patients require third party consent and to make sure the information is up to date.

When the pandemic first began, the Probate Court established a new procedure for emergency

guardianship petitions which can afford prompt turnaround for requests.

This is to insure critical decisions can be made to move, treat and/or vaccinate incapacitated individuals. For more information, contact: