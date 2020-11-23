LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Probate Court will not conduct jury

trials until February 1, 2021 due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in Ingham County.

Those summoned for trials scheduled before February 1, 2021 do not need to report.

The Court came to this decision after consulting with local health officials and has reviewed the MI Start Map update

for Ingham County and found the following areas of concern in the county:

(1) The 7-day average in Ingham County of cases per million per day is over 70.

(2) Over the last 7 days Ingham County has averaged over 20 new cases per day.

(3) Since the MI Start Map data criteria have not been met, the SCAO guidelines preclude

consideration of jury trials in Ingham County at this time.

Background:

On June 26, 2020, the Michigan Supreme Court issued Administrative Order 20-2019

allowing Phase 2 Courts to conduct jury trials upon approval from the State Court

Administrative Office in conformity with SCAO guidelines adopted by Administrative Order 20-

2014 dated May 6, 2020.

On September 25, 2020, SCAO modified its guidelines further restricting jury trials. Jury trials cannot be considered unless there is a 7-day average in the county of less than 70 COVID-19 cases per million per day and less than 10 percent positive diagnostic tests, or there have been fewer than 20 new cases per day in the county over the last 7 days. Once these criteria are met, the Chief Judge must determine whether jury trials would create an excessive risk to public health.



