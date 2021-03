Ingham County, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Health Department is reporting 25% of its 16 and older population has been vaccinated.

The update applies to the week of Feb. 27 to March 5.

The new report shows approximately 42,770 people within the county that have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The goal is to vaccinate 70% of all Ingham County residents 16 and older.

ICHD has given 37,098 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since vaccination began in late December