Ingham county seeks to pass new elder persons millage

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected us all, but it’s been especially hard for the elderly.

Senior advocates say help is needed and they’re hoping a new millage will keep vital services running.

“With our age group just getting older and older we will be needing some assistance,” Chair of Vote Yes for Seniors Committee, Mary Ablan said.

If approved people who live in Ingham County will have to pay 0.3 of a mill. That means a family with a property value of $100,000 a year will pay an extra 30 dollars.

Ingham County Commissioner Derrell Slaughter says it’s never easy to ask folks to raise their taxes but believes this is an important millage, given the pandemic.

“It would raise about 2.3 million dollars that would help go towards increasing different services that the tri-county office of aging provides,” Slaughter said.

Services that will be extended include in-home care, meals on wheels and legal services.

76 other counties in Michigan have approved similar millages and voters will decide if Ingham County will join that list.

