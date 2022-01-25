Ingham COVID cases remain high, officials see improvements in the horizon

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As a COVID surge fueled by the omicron variant continues to spread across mid-Michigan, officials in Ingham county gave an update Tuesday on the situation there.

The briefing comes a day after it was announced that a Department of Defense medical team was approved to help with COVID hospitalizations at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. Currently, more than 200 patients are spread between McLaren and Sparrow.

County officials reported that the current seven-day trend is at its highest compared to any point in the pandemic.

But there seems to be some good news ahead.

Health officer Linda Vail said case rates from larger cities like Detroit that were hit with omicron lead surges earlier are starting to see a slow in trends.

“The city of Detroit, which got hit with omicron a little earlier than we are, is already on their way back down … So there are signs that this is plateauing and hopefully will go back down soon,” said Vail.

When it comes to which mask works best, Vail recommended using a KN-95.

Double masking and a strong cotton mask are the next best options, she said.