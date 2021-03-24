Ionia County opens vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older

Ionia, Mich. (WLNS) — Ionia County Health Department is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all county residents who are 16 years of age and older.

To sign up, visit the Ionia County Health Department website.

The health department will contact people who sign up to schedule an appointment as the vaccine becomes available.

Preference will be given to people who live in Ionia County who are 65 years of age and older.

Those who work but do not live in Ionia County should ask for their employer to reach out to the health department regarding their vaccination.

Other locations in Ionia County where COVID-19 vaccine is available:

• Meijer Pharmacy

• Rite Aid Pharmacy

• Sparrow Health System

• Lake Odessa Pharmacy

• New Walker’s Pharmacy (Lake Odessa)

• Hometown Pharmacy (Belding)



ICHD encourages eligible people to register at all the places that offer vaccine to them. If you get an

appointment at one of these other providers, please call the Health Department so that we can take your name off of our registry.



For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.vaccinatewestmi.com or www.michigan.gov/covidvaccine