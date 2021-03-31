Jackson County: 33% of 16 and older residents received 1st COVID-19 dose

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson County Health Department is reporting one-third of its 16 and older population has received its first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
Another 20.8% have received their full dosage.
The health department said 42,439 residents in Jackson received the first dose.
In Jackson County, officials reported a total of 10,997 COVID-19 cases to date.
The 7-day average of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jackson County is 489.9 cases, which is one of the highest rates of COVID-19 in the nation right now, according to the New York Times.
In the health department’s press release, officials state: “We have been unable to verify recent reports of Jackson County having the highest case rate of COVID in the nation.”
The 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate is 14.7%, which is above the 5% the World Health Organization recommends in order for governments to resume fully in-person operations.
Jackson County has documented 28 new cases of the COVID-19 variant, out of Michigan’s total 978 cases of the variant.
If you live in Jackson County and need a test, below is a list of COVID-19 testing locations.
