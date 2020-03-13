Jackson County Health Department and Henry Ford Allegiance Health coordinate response to COVID-19

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) —The Jackson County Health Department and Henry Ford Allegiance Health are partnering to ensure Jackson and surrounding communities are equipped with the latest news, information and recommendations for the respiratory disease COVID-19.
According to a press announcement by Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday, March 12, at 11 pm, a total of twelve presumptive positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in Michigan.
“At this point, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County. We are monitoring the situation very closely and will issue a public statement if that changes,” said Rashmi Travis, Health Officer, Jackson County Health Department.
Both organizations encourage the public to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) instructions for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
“If anyone is experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness, including cough or difficulty breathing, it is critically important they call their health care provider immediately without coming to the hospital or doctor’s office directly,” said Wendy Boersma, VP and Chief Nursing Officer, Henry Ford Allegiance Health. “In many cases, otherwise healthy individuals can be isolated at home while recovering without exposing others who may be more vulnerable to the virus.”
The CDC website states, “People who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to isolate at home during their illness.” The CDC encourages people to seek prompt medical attention if their illness is worsening and to call their family doctor before seeking care.
The Jackson County Health Department has a hotline (517-788-4420, option 9) established for community member questions about COVID-19. Henry Ford Health System has established a nurse hotline (313-874-7500) for those who have been in close contact with someone suspected to have COVID-19 or for anyone who has traveled to high risk countries as identified by the CDC, such as China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea in the last 14 days.
Henry Ford Health System has a webpage dedicated to the latest COVID-19 news and information. The Jackson County Health Department has information located on their webpage with links to the CDC, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and John Hopkins Coronavirus Tracker.
“The best thing our community members can do to be prepared is to remain calm and educate themselves and their loved ones on how to remain safe and avoid spreading this virus, especially among the most vulnerable in our population, including the elderly and immunocompromised,” said Travis.