Jackson County reports most new COVID-19 outbreaks in Mid-Michigan schools

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — New coronavirus outbreaks in schools are at an all-time high, according to new data released by the state health department Monday.
Among Mid-Michigan counties reporting new coronavirus outbreaks, Jackson County reported the most new outbreaks last week with five new outbreaks out of a total nine reported in Mid-Michigan.
The new case report comes amid a new provision that takes effect statewide today, Monday, March 22, which states that hundreds of Michigan school districts have to offer at least 20 hours a week of in-person instruction to receive their entire $450 minimum per-student increase in pandemic funding.
It affects 206, or 38%, of 537 traditional K-12 districts – those with higher numbers or percentages of children from middle-class and wealthy families.
RELATED: New COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 schools have doubled in the past two weeks
Nine of the total 63 outbreaks were found in Mid-Michigan schools.
Those schools include:
- Bath High School in Clinton County – 9 cases among students and staff
- Bellevue Elementary in Eaton County- 6 cases among staff and students
- Jonesville High School in Hillsdale County – 3 cases among students
- Mason High School in Ingham County – 4 cases among students
Jackson County schools reported the most new COVID-19 cases in Mid-Michigan.
- Northeast Elem. School – 8 cases among staff and students
- Horton Hanover Elem. School – 3 cases among students
- Lyle Torrent – 3 cases among students
- Columbia Central High School – 3 cases among students and staff
- Jackson Public High School – 2 cases among staff and students.
As of March 1, K-12 school settings have claimed the no.1 spot in the state for most new COVID-19 outbreaks. The no.1 spot for new outbreaks was long-term care facilities until early this month.
As of Saturday, March 20, 90% of reported COVID-19 cases had recovered, according to state health data. That comes to 562,775 recovered COVID-19 cases out of a total reported 624,811 cases.
State health officials today reported 4,801 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend with six deaths.
What does a rise in K-12 outbreaks mean?
Since K-12 schools have returned to in-person learning in late February/early March, new outbreaks have been on the rise.
Governor Whitmer set a goal in the beginning of January that all schools offer in-person instruction as soon as possible and no later than March 1, 2021.