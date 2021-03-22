Jackson County reports most new COVID-19 outbreaks in Mid-Michigan schools

FILE – In this Feb.16, 2021 file photo,Pupils go to school in Frankfurt, Germany. Amid pressure to relax the lockdown, Germany agreed last month to gradually begin reopening schools. Then coronavirus cases started climbing again, prompting authorities in some regions to put those plans on hold even as others press on and insist that in-class teaching needs to be the norm. (AP Photo/Michael Probst,file)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — New coronavirus outbreaks in schools are at an all-time high, according to new data released by the state health department Monday.

Among Mid-Michigan counties reporting new coronavirus outbreaks, Jackson County reported the most new outbreaks last week with five new outbreaks out of a total nine reported in Mid-Michigan.

The new case report comes amid a new provision that takes effect statewide today, Monday, March 22, which states that hundreds of Michigan school districts have to offer at least 20 hours a week of in-person instruction to receive their entire $450 minimum per-student increase in pandemic funding.

It affects 206, or 38%, of 537 traditional K-12 districts – those with higher numbers or percentages of children from middle-class and wealthy families.

Nine of the total 63 outbreaks were found in Mid-Michigan schools.

Those schools include:

Bath High School in Clinton County – 9 cases among students and staff

Bellevue Elementary in Eaton County- 6 cases among staff and students

Jonesville High School in Hillsdale County – 3 cases among students

Mason High School in Ingham County – 4 cases among students

Jackson County schools reported the most new COVID-19 cases in Mid-Michigan.

Northeast Elem. School – 8 cases among staff and students

Horton Hanover Elem. School – 3 cases among students

Lyle Torrent – 3 cases among students

Columbia Central High School – 3 cases among students and staff

Jackson Public High School – 2 cases among staff and students.

As of March 1, K-12 school settings have claimed the no.1 spot in the state for most new COVID-19 outbreaks. The no.1 spot for new outbreaks was long-term care facilities until early this month.

As of Saturday, March 20, 90% of reported COVID-19 cases had recovered, according to state health data. That comes to 562,775 recovered COVID-19 cases out of a total reported 624,811 cases.

State health officials today reported 4,801 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend with six deaths.

What does a rise in K-12 outbreaks mean?

Since K-12 schools have returned to in-person learning in late February/early March, new outbreaks have been on the rise.

Governor Whitmer set a goal in the beginning of January that all schools offer in-person instruction as soon as possible and no later than March 1, 2021.