Jackson Public Schools: 5-12th grade virtual next week

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson Public Schools are moving their 5th through 12th-grade classes virtual next week amid a concerning wave of new COVID-19 cases.
In a letter from Superintendent Jack Beal, he cited rising case numbers and said the need to move to remote learning could help to slow the spread.
RELATED:
- Jackson County officials “overwhelmed” by COVID-19 cases
- COVID-19 cases spike in Michigan and Jackson is seen as the COVID-19 hotspot
In the letter, he wrote, “our hospitalization rate doubled in Jackson and reports that we are now one of the worst hotspots in the nation. We have seen active transmission of multiple highly contagious variants and the current trends for our community see increasing numbers for those teenagers and adults ages 30-50.”
Superintendent Beal said he hopes to return to some in-person learning by April 12.
For the latest news on schools in Jackson, visit www.jpsk12.org.
Below is a copy of Superintendent Beal’s letter:
Good morning Vikings,
In January and February JPS and all of Jackson saw a couple of quiet months of the pandemic. Our numbers were at or near zero, which is why I made the recommendation to pivot our District forward into more days of in-person instruction. Then we made it to March, which was our worst month for student positives and students in quarantine.
When we left for spring break we had more than 10% of our students in a precautionary quarantine and nearly 20 positive cases.
Over the last week we have seen our hospitalization rate double in Jackson and reports that we are now one of the worst hotspots in the nation. We have seen active transmission of multiple highly contagious variants and the current trends for our community see increasing numbers for those teenagers and adults ages 30-50.
We need to slow the spread of this virus again and we need to remember the precautions we take in our personal lives have a tremendous ability to keep not just ourselves healthy, but keep us on the path through this pandemic.
Jackson Public Schools Y5- 12th will pivot to our virtual learning modes for the week of April 5th – April 9th. During this week we will monitor the impact of spring break and work with the State and Local Health Departments to determine our next steps.
It is my hope that we will be able to pivot into some in-person instructional days by April 12th. For up to date information, please follow us on Facebook or the JPS Mobile App and as always you can find the latest news at www.jpsk12.org