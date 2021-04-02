Jackson Public Schools: 5-12th grade virtual next week

In this Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, photo fifth grade teacher Lauren Furst leads an online class at Meridien Public Charter School, in Washington. Several DC charter schools have been doing in-person teaching for small groups of students. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson Public Schools are moving their 5th through 12th-grade classes virtual next week amid a concerning wave of new COVID-19 cases.

In a letter from Superintendent Jack Beal, he cited rising case numbers and said the need to move to remote learning could help to slow the spread.

In the letter, he wrote, “our hospitalization rate doubled in Jackson and reports that we are now one of the worst hotspots in the nation. We have seen active transmission of multiple highly contagious variants and the current trends for our community see increasing numbers for those teenagers and adults ages 30-50.”

Superintendent Beal said he hopes to return to some in-person learning by April 12.

Below is a copy of Superintendent Beal’s letter:

Good morning Vikings,