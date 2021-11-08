Jackson Public Schools to require masks again after 70 students get COVID-19

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson Public Schools will be requiring masks for all indoor activities throughout the entire district until further notice, the superintendent announced on Monday.

The requirement begins tomorrow, Tuesday, November 9.

According to JPS Superintendent Jeff Beal, the district has 70 positive cases of COVID-19 among students and 15 cases among staff.

“The Jackson Community as a whole is experiencing a high increase in positive cases. JPS is also seeing a rapid increase in numbers.”

“We are hopeful that the vaccinations now available for all students 5-18 years old will provide relief from the spread of COVID-19, it was last spring when the vaccine roll-out was at its peak that we began to wrestle some relief from the pandemic. I cannot stress enough that we once again as a community must work together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks, washing our hands, and limiting our exposure through large gatherings,” said Beal.