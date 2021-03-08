Jackson’s MLK Center joins Henry Ford Allegiance Health’s effort to vaccinate Jackson

Pharmacist Madeline Acquilano draws a syringe of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The first shipments of the vaccine arrived at the hospital Wednesday morning. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson’s Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center will now hold COVID-19 vaccinations every Thursday 11 a.m. to 6p.m.

The vaccine is available to those eligible per the current State of Michigan guidelines.

The newly-remodeled MLK Center is located in the heart of Jackson’s south side neighborhood, which is predominately African American.

Myeshia Jones, Director of Community Engagement with Henry Ford Allegiance Health, said the health system opened a vaccine site at the center to make sure people of color were included in vaccination efforts.

“The MLK Center is a trusted location in the community where we know black and brown people feel comfortable and safe coming to. Equity is at the center of our work and this shows that our health system cares about our entire community,” Jones said in a press release.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there is increasing evidence that

some racial and ethnic minority groups are being disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Inequities in the social determinants of health, such as poverty and healthcare access, affecting these groups are interrelated and influence a wide range of health and quality-of-life outcomes and risks.

To achieve health equity, the CDC says barriers must be removed so that everyone has a fair opportunity to be as healthy as possible.



Jackson resident Ricky Hurst also got his COVID-19 vaccination at the first distribution event on

Thursday. He says offering vaccines at the center will encourage people to get vaccinated. “I think

some people might be afraid to get the shot, but the more we show African Americans like me getting it, I believe more people in the community will be at ease,” Hurst said in a press release.



Residents wanting to get vaccinated at the MLK Center can sign up through their health care provider. If they are an Allegiance Health patient, they can use the Henry Ford MyChart online platform.

Community organizations, such as churches, can also be a reference for some residents. Walk-ins at the MLK Center vaccination site are welcome.

The MLK Center is located at 1107 Adrian St. and is reached by calling 517-788-4067.

