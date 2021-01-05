Kid Rock announces $100k donation to ‘Barstool Fund’ for struggling businesses

(WTVO) — American musician Kid Rock made a generous contribution to the ongoing ‘Barstool Fund,’ which is meant to raise money for struggling businesses across the country.

The ‘Devil Without a Cause’ announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he was donating $100,000 to the fund.

THIS IS THE AMERICA I LOVE! https://t.co/j6ZgJWURlm

Put me down for 100k. And I only post this in hopes others as blessed as me may be moved to help out. -Kid Rock@BarstoolFund @stoolpresidente — Kid Rock (@KidRock) January 4, 2021

Founder of Barstool Sports Dave Portnoy introduced the Barstool Fund Dec. 17 on Twitter. He said he hopes the company can “bridge gap until COVID’s done” and business owners can go back to making a living.

More than $18 million has been raised to assist 74 small businesses until they can get back on their feet — and numbers keep climbing.

